Eukles Asset Management Sells 2,530 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.73 and a 52 week high of $123.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

