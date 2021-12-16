eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Purchases £24,000 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Mike Lloyd acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,716.66).

Mike Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mike Lloyd bought 200,000 shares of eve Sleep stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,929.17).

EVE opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.96. eve Sleep plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

