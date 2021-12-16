Evercore ISI Boosts BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $20.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

