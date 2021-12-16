Everest Market Capitalization Tops $29.61 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $198,299.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.57 or 0.08259476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.76 or 1.00222989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

