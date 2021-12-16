Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit of Everest Re. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $269.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.25. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

