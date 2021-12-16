EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 24,291 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $413.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.73.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EVI Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

