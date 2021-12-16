Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$31.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

