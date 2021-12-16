Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs Sells 4,625 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:EXR opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $215.23.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
