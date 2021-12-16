Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs Sells 4,625 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EXR opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $215.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

