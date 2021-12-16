Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in November

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBGGF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63. Fabege has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

