Fallon William Acquires 1,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VBTX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
