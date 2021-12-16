Fallon William Acquires 1,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VBTX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

