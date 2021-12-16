Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett Acquires 1,100 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $19,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTHM opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

