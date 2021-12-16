FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 4,365,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.96. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.