FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.
NYSE FDX traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 4,365,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.96. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
