Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

