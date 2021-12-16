Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

