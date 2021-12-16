Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $404.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

