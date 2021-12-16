Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,463 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

