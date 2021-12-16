Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

