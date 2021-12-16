Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 56,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.