Financial Analysis: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 33.17% 12.65% 1.38% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.46 $68.50 million $1.98 10.65 Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

