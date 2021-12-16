Financial Analysis: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

61.8% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.76 -$5.50 million ($0.37) -33.32 Etsy $1.73 billion 16.83 $349.25 million $3.38 67.79

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PFSweb and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Etsy 1 3 18 0 2.77

PFSweb currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.84%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $259.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than PFSweb.

Summary

Etsy beats PFSweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

