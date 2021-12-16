Financial Contrast: Puxin (NEW) and Its Peers

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Puxin to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puxin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1193 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 112.92%. Given Puxin’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 11.34 Puxin Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -17.82

Puxin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors 1.03% -31.15% 6.08%

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

