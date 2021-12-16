Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 144,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.