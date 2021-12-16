Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.