Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

