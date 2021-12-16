Financial Counselors Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

