Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

