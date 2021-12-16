Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $616,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 324,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,456,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 272.4% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $51.90.

