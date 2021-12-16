Financial Survey: Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PS Business Parks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.49 $173.55 million $5.53 31.34

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

