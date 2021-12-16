FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0111 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.05 million and $6,216.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00211493 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

