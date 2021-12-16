First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

