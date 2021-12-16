First American Bank Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,020,900 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

