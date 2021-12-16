First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $274.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

