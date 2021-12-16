First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.09 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

