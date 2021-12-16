First City Capital Management Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

