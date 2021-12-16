First City Capital Management Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

