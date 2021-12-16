First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

