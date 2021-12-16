First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

