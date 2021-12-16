First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Down 47.6% in November

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRSGU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,537. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

