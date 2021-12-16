First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG opened at $26.12 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

