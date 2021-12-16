First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.37

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.