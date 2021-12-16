First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.37

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
