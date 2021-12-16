First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 166.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

