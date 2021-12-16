First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 336.2% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
