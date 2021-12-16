First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,907,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.05 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

