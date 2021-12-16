FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 263,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

