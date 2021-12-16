Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Buy at Edward Jones

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FISV. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

