Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Alarm.com worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

