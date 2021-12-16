Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $901.28 million, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.73. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

