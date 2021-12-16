Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $611.56 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.18 and a 200-day moving average of $641.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

