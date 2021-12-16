Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $341.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

