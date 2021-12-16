Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.16.

Shares of ROP opened at $479.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

