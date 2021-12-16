Flow 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.70 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00018256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $79.70 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

